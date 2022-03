America’s growers are forecast to plant more corn than expected this year in spite of surging farm inflation of everything from fertilizer to fuel. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture sees corn seedings down from last year, its projected acreage of 92 million is slightly above the average Bloomberg survey estimate. Farmers also are seen planting more soybeans than in 2021, though a bit less than expected.

