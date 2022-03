The Red River Sheriff's Office reports that the missing teen has been found. Thanks to all who helped in locating her. If you're not sure where Clarksville, Texas is, just head up Hwy 82 past DeKalb and keep going for a while. It's between DeKalb and Paris, a small town of about 3500 people, but make no mistake, they have problems just like everywhere else. In this case, the Red River County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

CLARKSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO