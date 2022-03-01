ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandinsky painting that was auctioned during WWII is returned to Jewish heirs

By Vanessa Romo
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

A prized painting by Russian master Wassily Kandinsky that was sold under duress during World War II has been returned to the descendants of its former Jewish owners. The oil painting, Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses), was just one of a treasured art collection inherited by Robert Lewenstein and his...

Connecticut Public

