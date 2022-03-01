ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

‘Scam Alert’ + Bowie County Sheriff’s Report – Week Of 2/21 – 2/27

By Jim Weaver
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your Bowie County Sheriff's Office was busy last week fielding calls about someone trying to get money over the phone and telling everyone he was with the BCSO. No, he is not. Details on this 'SCAM Alert' are below along with your weekly Bowie County Sheriffs Report as prepared by Chief...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Clarksville, Texas Teen Reported Missing – Sheriff’s Asking For Help

The Red River Sheriff's Office reports that the missing teen has been found. Thanks to all who helped in locating her. If you're not sure where Clarksville, Texas is, just head up Hwy 82 past DeKalb and keep going for a while. It's between DeKalb and Paris, a small town of about 3500 people, but make no mistake, they have problems just like everywhere else. In this case, the Red River County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.
CLARKSVILLE, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Area Police Plan Special Event for 10-Year-Old

The Texarkana area police agencies are coming together for one fantastic event in front of the Texarkana Stateline Avenue Post Office on February 24, 2022, at 10 AM. The event is planned for 10-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel who has been seen on social media nationwide being sworn in as an Honorary Police Officer. Daniel has been battling terminal brain cancer and spine cancer, his father Theodis Daniel said that his son wants to be a police officer and he is willing to travel to any state to make his son's wish come true by having him become an Honorary Police Officer. Daniel is advocating for other children just like him who may be going through the same thing with the hope that this will bring awareness to children's hospitals and the importance of terminally ill children and their families.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Maud, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Police Warn of Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Texarkana Texas Police have put out a warning to citizens in the Texarkana area that there is an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently. These guys are getting pretty gutsy. Over the last few days, we’ve had a rash of catalytic converter thefts - including at least six today in broad daylight while the victims were inside a store or restaurant. It only takes a couple of minutes to cut one off and get out of there.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy