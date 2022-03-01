‘Scam Alert’ + Bowie County Sheriff’s Report – Week Of 2/21 – 2/27

The Texarkana area police agencies are coming together for one fantastic event in front of the Texarkana Stateline Avenue Post Office on February 24, 2022, at 10 AM. The event is planned for 10-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel who has been seen on social media nationwide being sworn in as an Honorary Police Officer. Daniel has been battling terminal brain cancer and spine cancer, his father Theodis Daniel said that his son wants to be a police officer and he is willing to travel to any state to make his son's wish come true by having him become an Honorary Police Officer. Daniel is advocating for other children just like him who may be going through the same thing with the hope that this will bring awareness to children's hospitals and the importance of terminally ill children and their families.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO