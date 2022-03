ADRIAN — “Power Thoughts — Inspired into Being” will be the title of a presentation next week hosted at Adrian College for the college’s annual Women’s Diversity Day lecture. Guest speaker Monique Wells will give her presentation at noon Wednesday, March 16, in the Baer Lecture Hall inside Jones Hall in room No. 110. The lecture is free, it is open to the public, and registration is not required. ...

