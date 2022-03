Slitterhead was unveiled at the 2021 Game Awards with what can only be described as one hell of a teaser. It's being headed up by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, but as we noted following its reveal, it looks to be a different sort of experience—bright, loud, and really gory—although the grotesquely terrifying horrors with too many too-sharp limbs are obviously still plentiful.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO