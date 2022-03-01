Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup Continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We enjoyed a hint of Spring on Monday, with highs into the 50s, and some spots in the Southern Tier flirting with 60. We even had some sun to go along with it. But, that will be short-lived. We'll keep the mild air, with another day in the 50s on Tuesday, but an area of low pressure passing to our north will bring showers into western New York during the morning, and a steadier rain by afternoon. The combination of mild air melting more snow that remains on the ground, plus about a half-inch of rain could continue to cause local creeks and streams to rise, which may lead to some localized flooding of low-lying areas. If you have a basement that is susceptible to water, you may also have some issues.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO