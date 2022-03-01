ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup Continues

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– The warmup continues. Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy for the first day...

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Ending By Mid Morning; Sunny Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday morning snow quickly fading out, but roads are a snowy mess. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. MESSY MORNING Roads are still mostly covered across much of Chicagoland. Plan accordingly! We are on the air now, join us @cbschicago. @RyanBakerMedia @AudrinaBigos @MugoOdigwe pic.twitter.com/TpoLlttKos — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 25, 2022 A few snow showers may linger near the lake but for the most part snow is done for the rest of the day. A weekend of sunshine is ahead. Sunny and milder temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and sun continues Sunday. Milder weather settles in next week, temps look to climb into the 40s.  
CHICAGO, IL
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast

It’s another spring-like day! We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, and the humidity will remain high. Isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry today. Fog will likely develop again tonight, and it may become dense. It’ll be warm and humid. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s. Here's the latest forecast.
BILOXI, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Multiple First Alert Weather Days Ahead This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a marvelous Monday with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. That’s almost 15-20 degrees warmer than normal for late February. Aware: Tomorrow will be soggy with around 1” of rain across much of the region. Alert: Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days with a wintry mix moving in. (Graphic: KDKA Weather Center) The warmth sticks around Tuesday, but it will be a wet day with showers arriving in the morning, leading to a steadier rain by lunch and through the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be high from Pittsburgh to the south where 1” to 1.50” is possible. Totals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather: Big changes arriving tonight

An incoming low-pressure system will be bringing BIG changes to the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities starting later this evening. These changes include wind, rain, mountain snow, and a drastic drop in temperatures. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday in anticipation of the impact to your day. WIND The post First Alert Weather: Big changes arriving tonight appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering Light Snow Across Northwest Indiana, Sunshine Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect flurries and light snow showers linger this afternoon across northwest Indiana as low pressure rotates over the northeastern U.S. As the low moves away from us, skies clear overnight, and lows fall into the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Plenty of sunshine this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure parks overhead. A quiet and mild start to next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 16. Winds relax. SATURDAY: Full sun. High 35. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 39. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there was a tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until midnight for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. Round one of storms, which is expected to be weaker, arrived around 8 p.m. with gusty storms and downpours. Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes. The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight. As of midnight, storms had affected more than 22,000 ComEd customers, leaving them without power. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees. Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.
CHICAGO, IL
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Mild, but wet weather Tuesday; late-week snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We enjoyed a hint of Spring on Monday, with highs into the 50s, and some spots in the Southern Tier flirting with 60. We even had some sun to go along with it. But, that will be short-lived. We'll keep the mild air, with another day in the 50s on Tuesday, but an area of low pressure passing to our north will bring showers into western New York during the morning, and a steadier rain by afternoon. The combination of mild air melting more snow that remains on the ground, plus about a half-inch of rain could continue to cause local creeks and streams to rise, which may lead to some localized flooding of low-lying areas. If you have a basement that is susceptible to water, you may also have some issues.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Severe weather, strong winds damage Stoughton homes

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Severe weather impacted communities across the Midwest Saturday night, including in southern Wisconsin. RELATED: Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa Multiple buildings across Stoughton were damaged, and some residents were left without power. At 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, Alliant energy reported 1,500 outages in Dane County alone. Nearly 1,400 outages were reported in...
STOUGHTON, WI
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold And Snowy Sunday Will Set The Stage For A Slick Morning Drive Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado as the second part of a winter storm crosses the state. Off and on bands of light to moderate snow are expected to last into Sunday evening. After the snow bands come to an end, scattered pockets of flurries and light snow showers could persist well into the night, especially in and near the mountains. Accumulations are tough to nail down today because of a few factors. The first is the banded nature of this snowfall. If bands develop and don’t move then we’ll see some higher totals. But overall...
DENVER, CO

