Easy Plant Combinations for your Yard

audubonva.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to brighten up your yard but not spend hours researching plant choices? You may be a candidate for a native plant “package” that includes plants that thrive in similar landscape conditions. Grouping them together will quickly beautify your property while benefitting the local ecosystem....

www.audubonva.org

Telegraph

The best easy flowering shrubs to plant in the garden now

If you are looking to inject some new life into your garden, there are a number of flowering shrubs that are easy to grow and bring loads of flower power to our outdoor spaces. Now is a good time to plant, or, if you’re growing them already, they can be...
GARDENING
Omaha.com

What you plant in your front yard provides curb appeal for the whole block

The front yard is the most public and visible part of home landscapes. It’s important in terms of welcoming visitors, defining entrances, giving the house some separation from the street and situating it comfortably within the physical environment. Besides its value to the owner, the curb appeal and appearance...
GARDENING
Augusta Free Press

Jennifer Miree Cope’s tips for preparing your yard for the spring season

Spring is the best time of the year to show off your yard. In most climates, you will have to put in a little effort to get your yard ready and recovered from the winter season. This article provides Jennifer Miree Cope’s top tips for preparing your yard for the changing of the seasons.
GARDENING
WJON

Get Kids In The Garden This Spring By Planting These Easy Treats

With winter moving out and spring moving in, all I can think about is getting my garden started; and I don't even have a garden. However, I do find a way to plant a few things around my yard, and remember having the opportunity my parents and grandparents gave me as a child, to have my own little garden. I spoke to Master Gardener Joseph Storlien, about how to get kids interested in gardening. Joe had the greatest advice. "I find the best way to get kids interested in gardening, is through their stomach."
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
Curbed

Buy Your Plants on Craigslist

As I’ve grown older, my tastes have changed, but my reliance on Craigslist has not. I’ve found and lost apartments there, bought wealthy people’s lightly used couches and neighbors’ dusty air-conditioning units. It might come as no surprise, then, that at the beginning of the pandemic, I mindlessly started entering plant in the search bar and scrolling without any real purpose.
GARDENING
The Monroe News

Could spring be around the corner?

It has not been a terrible winter, but one still wishes for sunshine and warmer weather. Recent snowstorms have created beautiful winter scenes that makes me appreciate the four seasons. However, right about this time of year, I am ready for the next season of spring. I am not sure which season is my favorite, but I know winter is at the bottom of the list! According to early American poet Anne Bradstreet, “If we had no...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

Recipes for the Lenten season

Pope Benedict XVI said that Lent "stimulates us to let the Word of God penetrate our life and in this way to know the fundamental truth: Who we are, where we come from, where we must go, what path we must take in life." During this season, I turn inward and evaluate who...
RECIPES
Omaha.com

Starting plants from seed is easy with these DIY paper pots

I get some of my most creative ideas while working in my garden. Like using origami paper folding techniques to make seed starter pots for the Master Gardener Speakers Bureau at the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. Seeds for your own project can be found at area garden shops, hardware stores, grocery stores, online and through the Omaha Public Library Common Soil seed library.
OMAHA, NE
yankodesign.com

Outdoor pizza ovens to host the ultimate pizza party in your yard

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about hosting a pizza party in your backyard? The key to a successful pizza party…is an amazing pizza oven! The right outdoor oven can create the perfect pizza for you, helping you win the title of best host! From wood-fired portable oven with a rotating base + stove to a stove-friendly oven that lets you bake indoors and outdoors – these innovative oven designs are all you need to transform your backyard into a pizzeria!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

