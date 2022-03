Raven is a beautiful girl who is ready to find her perfect person. Raven does take some time to warm up but once she is comfortable with you, she absolutely loves attention. She will beg for pets when she wants your attention by rubbing up against your leg and loves head scratches in particular. She also adores being brushed which will help ensure her gorgeous coat stays healthy. She would enjoy a home where she has lots of soft spots to sleep the day away, as well as a few spaces to call her own when she is in her more independent moods.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO