GWI Project Membership

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Workforce Intelligence Project will operate as a membership experience, with organizations joining to gain access to our data, analysis, research, and education....

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
Dear Sophie: Startup visa news, H-1B and STEM OPT queries

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli. Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.
Amazon Prime memberships are now more expensive

BALTIMORE — Starting today, the rate for Amazon Prime memberships is going up. Yearly subscribers used to pay $119 for a prime membership. Their total is now up to $139 annually. Monthly memberships have also increased, those now cost $2 extra each month. Right now, these prices only apply...
More students are enrolled within TCC’s nursing program, as hospitals deal with nursing shortages

TULSA, Okla. — Hospitals across the country, including those here in Green Country, are dealing with a nursing shortage. Administrators are struggling to hire replacements for nurses who have retired or resigned. Wendy Williams is a registered nurse with decades of experience. She says she’s seeing both seasoned nurses and younger nurses quitting their jobs.
Gogo Beats Q4 Backed By Business Aviation Connectivity, AVANCE Platform

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $92.3 million, beating the consensus of $89.7 million. Service revenue grew 22% Y/Y to $69.3 million. Equipment revenue rose 11% Y/Y to $23 million. Total ATG aircraft online increased 11% Y/Y to 6,400. The average monthly service...
Item 9 Labs Appoints Massage Heights Founder To Its Board Of Directors

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) appointed Shane Evans, founder of Massage Heights to its Board of Directors. "Adding Shane to our board of directors brings an invaluable level of experience in the wellness and franchise industries to both our Item 9 Labs and Unity Rd. brands," stated Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp. "Her guidance will strengthen our position as the first national, vertically integrated U.S. cannabis franchisor and will be key as we grow the Unity Rd. franchise network."
Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
Fashion Needs to ‘Get Ahead of the Curve’ With Transparency. Will This Site Help?

Click here to read the full article. A first-of-its-kind platform seeks to help fashion brands and retailers navigate increasing regulatory headwinds. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTransparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust ProtocolIndian Supplier to Walmart, Carter's Accused of 'Slave Labor'What Jane Fonda Really Thinks of New York's Fashion ActBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Verizon Business Adds VMware to Global Managed SD-WAN Service Portfolio

Verizon Business recently announced the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service. This new solution, built for cloud-ready global enterprises, bolsters Verizon’s partner ecosystem in delivering managed SD WAN services as part of its Network...
CesiumAstro Secures $60 Million in Funding From Airbus Ventures and Others

(Reuters) - CesiumAstro Inc, a startup that builds hardware and software for aerospace communications, said on Wednesday it has raised $60 million in funding from investors including Airbus Ventures and Kleiner Perkins. Part of the funding will be used to further develop its own low-orbit satellites, said CesiumAstro founder and...
#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
Why You Should Never Skip a Smart Contract Audit

Smart contract is termed as an agreement between the buyer and seller which consists of a set of *functions* and *data* Whenever a user requests a transaction, these functions and data get executed automatically. No third party is needed to mediate or verify the transaction. This makes for a more secure, trustworthy, and efficient system overall. Smart contract auditing is an essential step in ensuring that this new technology lives up to its potential and revolutionizes how business is conducted worldwide. It is essential that all parties involved can trust that the code will do what it's supposed to.
COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
Verizon Business taps start-up Celona for private 5G

Verizon Business today announced a turnkey private 5G LAN offering under its onsite 5G band. Under the terms of the partnership, Verizon will be selling Celona's current 4G LTE-based product and then shift to P5G later this year or in early 2023. Cupertino, Calif.-based Celona uses a combination of 5G...
