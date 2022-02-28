ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Year of Birding “Centuries”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 began, I was feeling listless – in a general sense and in the bird-list sense. So, I challenged myself to see 100 bird species each month, a “century” challenge, because I wanted to get out of the house and be more active, see more birding friends, and become more...

Leavenworth Times

BIRDING POINT

Retired Air Force Col. Brian Voorhees points out a redheaded woodpecker while birding recently by Hunt Lodge on Fort Leavenworth. Voorhees and his son, Brandon Voorhees, also identified a pileated woodpecker, red-tailed hawk, black-capped chickadee, dark-eyed junco and bald eagle while on their outing. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leader-Telegram

Gambeling on a new bird sighting

On my recent trip to the desert Southwest, I was excited to add some birds to my (admittedly informal and disorganized) life list. Even though I remember seeing them as a child and couldn’t add them to my list, I was disappointed that despite driving through hundreds of miles of their habitat, I didn’t see any roadrunners. In fact, I saw few if any birds other than crows and red-tailed hawks (and plenty of those resort favorites, great-tailed grackles, in Las Vegas). But a visit to the little western town of Wickenberg, Arizona, resulted in a surprising birdwatching cache including three I was able to add to my life list! These were a Gila woodpecker, a beautiful male phainopepla and the comical bird friends I’m featuring this week: two silly coveys of Gambel’s quail.
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston Globe

Bird of paradox

They flew here on a DC-9 — two eaglets, one female and one male. After they touched down at Logan International Airport on that June day in 1982, they were misted with cool water and whisked off to the Quabbin Reservoir in central Massachusetts. Someone christened them Betsy and...
ANIMALS
northfortynews

Planting ‘For the Birds’

A childhood friend of mine once told me about a bird that flew into her window repeatedly each morning, shortly before her alarm was set to go off. A superbly irritating way to start the day, this ballistic behavior seemed to be seasonal and coincided with the bird-eating berries from a nearby shrub in late winter or early spring. I found the situation hilarious! I suspected the berries had fermented a bit; could this be the wake of chaos left behind a birdie bender? Regardless, a flock of waxwings gobbling up crabapples in my neighborhood recently reminded me of the story and got me thinking.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
Vicksburg Post

INVASION OF THE BIRDS: Vicksburg signs agreement with Bird scooters

It’s official; scooters are returning to Vicksburg. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Friday approved a shared mobility device license with Bird Rides Inc. of Los Angeles, Calif., clearing the way for the company to operate electric scooters in the city. No date has been set for the company to begin the service.
VICKSBURG, MS
