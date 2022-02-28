A Year of Birding “Centuries”

On my recent trip to the desert Southwest, I was excited to add some birds to my (admittedly informal and disorganized) life list. Even though I remember seeing them as a child and couldn’t add them to my list, I was disappointed that despite driving through hundreds of miles of their habitat, I didn’t see any roadrunners. In fact, I saw few if any birds other than crows and red-tailed hawks (and plenty of those resort favorites, great-tailed grackles, in Las Vegas). But a visit to the little western town of Wickenberg, Arizona, resulted in a surprising birdwatching cache including three I was able to add to my life list! These were a Gila woodpecker, a beautiful male phainopepla and the comical bird friends I’m featuring this week: two silly coveys of Gambel’s quail.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO