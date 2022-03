I write with difficulty after putting my 11-year-old cat to sleep this past week. He was a mixed breed Bengal cat, and I also lost his brother about three years ago. He had developed a mild heart murmur last summer and blood tests showed a low white blood cell level. About a week before he died, he had started to eat his cat litter and he was even licking the litter boxes, this after having an increased appetite for a month. In the last two days before I brought him in for evaluation, he had started breathing heavily and was hiding. Years before, he had been started on a diet for urinary crystals but otherwise he had not had many issues. His brother died unexpectedly, and the cause was never identified. The vet said they found my cat to have pale gums and a belly full of fluid that was drained of 300 milliliters. They then did an ultrasound and said that something called mesentery was filled with nodules suggestive of cancer. Could this have been prevented in any way? Could his heart have also been part of the problem or anything else? Any thoughts you might have would be appreciated.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO