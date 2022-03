The agreement between Andreas Christensen and Barcelona for his free transfer after the season was said to be imminent as far back as mid-January, and in the works for several months before then, but it sounds like it may in fact now be all agreed, with Gerard Romero claiming that there is “total agreement” over “everything”, barring a cataclysm. Presumably he means that in football terms rather than geopolitical ones...

