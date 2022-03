A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Boreham Wood, a fifth-tier club and comfortably the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup, looks to cause a major shock when it visits Everton in the fifth round. The non-league club from a London commuter town has already won four matches to reach to this stage — the furthest in its history — but faces its toughest test yet, even if Everton is struggling in the Premier League and recently changed managers to bring in Frank Lampard. Everton has lost three of its four league games since Lampard's arrival and is in a relegation fight. Boreham Wood is fourth in its league as the club looks to get promoted into the English Football League for the first time. Seventy-nine places separate the teams heading into the match at Goodison Park.

