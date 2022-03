The first trailer for spy thriller All the Old Knives is here – and it sees Chris Pine with no one to trust. In the clip, which you can watch above, a conspiracy about a terror attack the CIA failed to stop begins to unfold. "The hijackers had help from inside our station here in Vienna," Laurence Fishburne's character warns Pine's Henry – and so the hunt for the mole begins. If things weren't complicated enough, Henry's former lover Celia (Thandiwe Newton) seems the most untrustworthy of all, and sparks fly when the duo are reunited. Expect a globe-trotting espionage tale that will keep you guessing.

