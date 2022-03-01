ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Trailers: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 20 minutes of fresh coop gameplay

By Tristan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox also has a new video Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands put on the...

NME

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ preview: ye olde ‘Borderlands’

I arrive at Mount Craw and travel along a path to meet up with someone called Jar. Immediately Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands feels familiar. That Borderlands aesthetic remains, but now everything has a fantasy skin. I open a box with a green light on it without even thinking. Some habits are hard to break. I flick the rifle in my hand from fully automatic to burst and slap up the magnifier behind the optic. Sorry, ye olde magnifier.
GAMINGbible

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Preview: Awesome Magical Antics In A Bombastic World

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands! An awesome high fantasy adventure told by everyone’s favourite Borderlands character (in as far as you can have a favourite Borderlands character) that you play as a looter-shooter set in an “unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry”! I’ll tell you something, sonny: if you like Borderlands, you’re certainly going to get a kick out of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
NME

‘Scorn’ gets 14 minutes of new gameplay

14 minutes of brand-new Scorn gameplay in 4K has been released, featuring first-person action and disturbing creatures. The gameplay, which was captured on the Xbox Series X, shows the playable character traversing through a massive alien environment while avoiding and fighting several monsters. The claustrophobic first-person gameplay is very reminiscent...
GamesRadar+

I said I was out after Borderlands 3, but Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has pulled me back in

Before we get into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, I'm going to be totally up front with you: my interest in the Borderlands series has been in precipitous decline since 2009. That isn't to say that I haven't celebrated developer Gearbox Software for all that it has achieved on Pandora, only that I was beginning to feel a little burned out by what that world was able to offer me. There's been this laser-like focus from Gearbox to make its looter-shooter bigger, bolder, and brasher with every installment – more carnage, more guns, and more god damned Claptrap; the scope of it had become as impressive as it was exhaustively familiar. By the time I called time on Borderlands 3, I found myself yearning for something more focused and distinct. For something different.
GamesRadar+

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands showcases a massive, clockpunk dragon

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just got a 20-minute gameplay showcase. The new footage focuses on the game’s co-op aspect and gives an in-depth insight into what to expect from the full release. Following two Fatemakers as they band together for some fantasy-themed looting and shooting, the action takes place beneath Mount Craw. This icy mountain is an optional area that showcases the scale of areas that can be explored outside of the main story.
CNET

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Mixes Borderlands' Chaos With High-Fantasy Spectacle

The bombastic and incredibly self-aware Borderlands franchise doesn't deal in subtleties, and neither does upcoming spinoff game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Bringing the series' high-octane action and a near-infinite arsenal of weapons to the realm of a high-fantasy setting inspired by tabletop role-playing games, the spinoff aims to introduce a new take on the popular "looter-shooter" series.
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
