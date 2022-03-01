Game Trailers: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 20 minutes of fresh coop gameplay

Before we get into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, I'm going to be totally up front with you: my interest in the Borderlands series has been in precipitous decline since 2009. That isn't to say that I haven't celebrated developer Gearbox Software for all that it has achieved on Pandora, only that I was beginning to feel a little burned out by what that world was able to offer me. There's been this laser-like focus from Gearbox to make its looter-shooter bigger, bolder, and brasher with every installment – more carnage, more guns, and more god damned Claptrap; the scope of it had become as impressive as it was exhaustively familiar. By the time I called time on Borderlands 3, I found myself yearning for something more focused and distinct. For something different.

