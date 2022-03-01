ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden had high success rate on votes despite slim majorities

By Niels Lesniewski, Ryan Kelly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not know it based on the stalled components of his policy agenda, but President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver his first State of the Union address to a Congress that has delivered him a historically high level of success. Despite a narrow House majority and 50-50...

