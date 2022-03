Click here to read the full article. Zalando, one of Europe’s largest online fashion retailers, saw turbocharged business during the COVID-19 pandemic. While brick-and-mortar stores were locked down, the company, which sells around 5,800 brands in 23 European countries, continually racked up double-digit increases in sales.More from WWDGo East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for GrowthThey Are Wearing: Zalando's Bread & Butter FestivalMame Kurogouchi RTW Fall 2022 That has slowly started to change now, as the health crisis dissipates somewhat. Zalando is now returning to what it considers more “normal” rates of growth, of around 20 percent. The German...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO