ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Baby’: HBO Drops Official Teaser For New Horror Comedy

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, HBO released the official teaser for the new horror comedy, The Baby, from creators Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. The HBO original will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Sunday, April 24 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) The Baby presents a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood,...

www.blackfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

HBO Just Released The New Teaser Trailer For "The Baby"

HBO is getting ready to release a new show next month about a baby that might just be a killer! There is going to be about 8 episodes and will come out on April 24th. Check out the teaser trailer up above and let us know your thoughts!
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Renews Critically Praised Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max and CBC have ordered a second season of Sort Of, the critically acclaimed comedy which was a 2021 official selection at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. "We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters — including some new ones! — as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers, and human beings," co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and star Bilal Baig told Deadline.
TV SERIES
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad Cusack
Person
Isy Suttie
epicstream.com

New Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Features Jaw-Dropping Footage of [SPOILERS]

The new Doctor Strange 2 teaser has more footage from the MCU sequel!. We're only a few weeks away from the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and luckily, we're getting more promos from the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The latest teaser reveals new footage from the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch movie and it might confirm something fans have been suspecting about Doctor Strange 2 for some time now!
MOVIES
NME

Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’. The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below. The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Maternity#Sex Education#Baby#Sky#Landscapers#Proverbial Pictures
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Fresh Is a Cannibal Horror Comedy That Lacks Bite

Sebastian Stan plays an entrepreneurial serial killer in Fresh, trolling for solitary women on the dating scene whom he kidnaps and holds captive, keeping them alive for as long as possible, while harvesting their flesh for a network of wealthy cannibals. Even worse, he’s the kind of foodie who insists on watching someone consume the dish he cooked for them and informing them of how much the ingredients cost. In the film’s best scene, Stan’s character, Steve, pushes a plate of pasta topped with a single murderous meatball toward Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), the film’s heroine, while holding forth on his personal journey into starting a monstrous meal-kit service as an instrumental version of “Exit Music (for a Film)” plays. It’s a facsimile of a bad date, where one party drones on about their interests and the other gets in the occasional question, only Noa is in chains, and before she takes a bite, she feels obliged to ask if the meat is her own.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

Shining Vale review: Courteney Cox is scary good in Starz horror-comedy

A fresh start brings fresh hell for a tormented writer in Shining Vale, the randy and wry horror-com from Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe). Though this gender-swapped homage to The Shining struggles to land on a consistent tone, it's a welcome showcase for Courteney Cox, back for her first series since Cougar Town.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Renfield’ Adds James Moses Black to Nic Cage 'Dracula' Horror-Comedy

The movie-making business is back in full swing after the last couple of years dealing with countless on and off productions due to the pandemic. One of the most exciting films currently in production is the Nicolas Cage and Nicolas Hoult starring Universal monster movie Renfield and the upcoming horror film just landed another new cast member. Reported exclusively by Deadline, James Moses Black has joined the star-studded ensemble cast in an unknown role.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Dave Grohl battles demons, literally, in the horror-comedy 'Studio 666'

It's pretty obvious what the hook is for the movie "Studio 666," a goofily lowbrow horror-comedy starring Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters, set in a haunted house. "Hi, Dave Grohl," says the chirpy Realtor (Leslie Grossman), greeting the genial, longhair rock frontman (playing a version of himself) as he arrives at the Encino mansion in which the film is set - and in which the band recorded their 10th album, "Medicine at Midnight," under circumstances that Grohl has described as plagued by poltergeists.
MOVIES
Floor8

Find out when Russian Doll season 2 drops in mind-bending new teaser

The first teaser for Russian Doll's highly anticipated second season is here, and it's just as trippy as fans would expect. It features Nadia Vulvokov (played once again by series co-creator and showrunner Natasha Lyonne) getting on and off the subway and walking through a moonlit graveyard. Russian Doll enthusiasts...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy