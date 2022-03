If you've ever considered working in healthcare, in any way from the office to lab tech and other jobs, March 7 is the day to be ready to jump in!. The WCF Courier says that Unity Point Health - Waterloo, also known as Allen Hospital, is holding a virtual hiring event where they've partnered with Indeed.com to look for people who are interested and qualified for the positions of admitting specialist, phlebotomist/lab assistant, patient care technician (a signing bonus is available); emergency medical technician.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO