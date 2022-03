Xiaomi has sent out invites for yet another launch event. This time the company plans to introduce a couple of Pro phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup. According to the invite, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be unveiled in India on March 9. These devices will be launched in India exactly after a month of the introduction of Redmi Note 11 and Note 11s to the Indian market.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO