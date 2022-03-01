ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Baer International reveals new six floor London headquarters

By Mark Battersby
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulius Baer International today (1 March) announced that it has exchanged an agreement for new office space in Farringdon, London. The firm is relocating from its current base in St Martin's Le Grand to Greville Street from the start of 2023. The new London headquarters will be 27,000 sq...

