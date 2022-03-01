Future of NFL combine in Indianapolis

2020 stats: 42 receptions, 725 receiving yards, 60.4 yards per game, 17.3 yards per reception. Considering he was a former walk-on at UCLA, Greg Dulcich continues to surprise people everywhere and he did so on Thursday at the NFL Combine. When it came to the 40-yard dash, he wasn't the fastest but he did impress a few scouts with his speed. Additionally, according to Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, Dulcich had the best perfomance in the gauntlet as he looked to effortlessly catch each ball as he streaked across the field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO