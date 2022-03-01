ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clipper systems pass by, still warm and dry

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a stray mountain rain shower possible. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 36 (33-39) Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 61 (57-64), Low: 40 (36-43) Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Dry and Warm Weather Prevails for the Ozarks

It has been a cold day, and temperatures continue to dip into the mid-teens tonight. Clouds will increase through the night. Unplowed roads and untreated roads will remain slick tonight as refreezing will occur. Throughout the weekend, temperatures will increase with more sunshine by Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be in the low teens, even single digits in a few locations.
ABC4

Dry skies and steady warming

After another frigid start to Sunday, we'll see temperatures climb quicker than they have in a while. Instead of highs only reaching the lower 30s along the Wasatch Front, we'll see daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s while St. George makes a run at the 60-degree mark.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSNT

Cold front moves in tonight but still warm Thursday

After a very warm day we’ll see a cold front slide through later this evening allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s but still well above average for this time of year. A few clouds may try and filter in as well with light easterly breezes.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

80s for the Rest of the Week! Warm and Dry Tuesday.

As of 5PM Monday- Today was very warm with temperatures making it into the 70s across several towns. Skies have been mostly cloudy and rain is moving across the CSRA. Rain will stay mostly light and widespread over the next hour and then become more patchy for the rest of the evening. Isolated showers are possible during the early morning hours but by the time you wake up, there will be no more rain and just cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLUC

Marching clipper system brings widespread snow Wednesday

Scattered clouds in the U.P. Tuesday night with a chance of flurries mainly near Lake Superior, until Canadian Prairies-based system brings widespread light-to-moderate snow in the U.P. starting Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations ranging from 1-3″, with higher amounts in the eastern counties. Temperatures early this week trend from seasonal...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm, sunny & dry

Mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will keep beaches in the mid-70s. Look for warm weather with no rain to last through the entire week.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Dry, warm weather for the workweek

(KSLA) - The dry weather is back for several days! There will not be any rain until maybe this weekend. Temperatures as a result will also be warming up all week long. So we should have some beautiful weather!. Overnight it will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will still...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Dry and warm Sunday in the Twin Tiers

Waking up to a chilly but dry Sunday morning. Plenty of sunshine today and a major warm up as high pressure builds into the area and blocks out active weather happening up north. Highs reach the upper 30’s to the low 40’s. Wind speeds pick up at 10 to 20 MPH today and blow in from the southwest due to the high pressure’s circulation. Tonight, mostly clear. Clouds start to build up as the high pressure system moves out east. Lows in the low 30’s.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expansive area of high pressure will continue to provide clear skies and dry conditions that will lead to high temperatures running 7-10 degrees above the average. An afternoon sea breeze will keep the coastal regions a bit cooler, but Gulf water temperatures are rising which...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm, dry Sunday arrives before a rainy week

NICE WARM-UP TODAY: With a sun filled sky, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon; it will be our last dry day for a while, so enjoy it. WET/UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: Clouds return to the state tonight, and rain will become widespread tomorrow afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. Tuesday will be a mild day as the warm front moves north of the state... temperatures reach the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

A few showers Sunday, then dry and mainly warm

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect things to stay quiet and pleasant for the overnight hours as we fall to the low 50s under mostly clear skies. As we go through the day Sunday, the focus is going to be on an approaching cold front from the northwest. Since this front looks to not arrive in our local area until later in the afternoon, we’ll keep things dry and mostly sunny for the morning hours, with cloud cover increasing after that around lunchtime as the front moves ever so closer. By the time we reach the late afternoon, the front will have made its way into the western part of the region, bringing a few showers with it. These showers will continue moving eastward along with the front, overspreading the remainder of the Tri-State during the evening hours and exiting to the southeast by about 10 PM. The chance for rain with this front looks like it will be a little higher than the previous one, but still hit-or-miss overall at around 30%. Temperature-wise, we’ll see another warm day out ahead of the front, topping out in the low 70s for highs prior to its passage.
DOTHAN, AL
WPMI

Dry stretch, with gradual warming

Conditions remain agreeable for outdoor events and chores. Rain won't be much of a thought until we end the weekend. Skies remain bright. Winds will stay light. Low temperatures tonight will settle in the middle 40s along the I-10 corridor. Plan for lows near 40 north of Highway 84. At the beaches tonight, you'll stay in the upper 40s. All of those numbers go up, night by night, so that by Sunday, our lows will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Dry, sunny and very warm this week

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY. The week will start out with nothing but sunshine thanks to the influence of high pressure. Highs quickly jump into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with low temperatures in the low 30s the next few nights. No rain is expected during the first half of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

