FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Like Gov. Greg Abbott, Democrat Beto O’Rourke was cruising to victory Tuesday night, March 1. He addressed about 200 supporters at the Flying Saucer in Fort Worth. “It looks like from the early returns I will be your nominee for Governor in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said before the cheering crowd. None of the candidates who opposed O’Rourke had much in the way or name recognition or campaign cash. “The things that we want are not just for the Democrats,” said O’Rourke. “They’re not just good for Republicans or Independents either. They are good for all of us. We...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO