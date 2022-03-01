ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Two-Vehicle Accident in Council Bluffs

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Council Bluffs) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Police says the accident happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at S. 24th and Veterans Memorial Highway. Police say 51-year old Richard Davenport of Omaha, the driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Jacob Eyberg, 41 of Council Bluffs, driving the F-150 pickup, escaped injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Harley Davidson was eastbound on Vets Highway when the Ford Pickup made a left turn in front of it. Davenport was transported to an area trauma center in critical condition.

The Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit is investigating the case.

