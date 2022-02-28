ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light snow and milder temperatures Tuesday

By Bill Kardas
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Cloudy, with snow showers late. Low 7. Tomorrow morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Mid 30s. A break from the cold is expected...

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
#Rain And Snow
Daily Voice

New Round Of Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions

A strong cold front may produce brief bursts of snow and blustery conditions this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After the latest winter storm pushed off the coast of New England, colder and drier conditions will dominate on Saturday, Feb. 26 as the high temperature struggles to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston Globe

A bit more snow is on the way, followed by cold temperatures

Temperatures were in the 40s on Wednesday in eastern Massachusetts, but it’s going to be colder Wednesday night as a weak weather system crosses the area. Any light precipitation will likely fall as snow rather than rain. Leave yourself a bit of extra time early Thursday; when you get up in the morning you might have to brush off the car or even do a light shovel. I am expecting anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow roughly from Plymouth northward. Not all of you are going to see the snow, but I expect a lot of towns to have to call out crews to treat roadways.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Very nice and pleasantly unusual weather continues this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s, with a few low 80s possible. With the ongoing dry conditions, there is a “Limited” wildfire threat this afternoon, so be careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More Snow!

Highs on the mountain will be in the mid to upper 30's so mixed showers are expected into tonight when lows dip to about freezing. Temperatures will be mild again Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday is when we see colder temperatures and the heaviest snowfall. A chance of snow will carry us through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. Driving conditions on the mountain roads are ok this morning, but be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight. Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Colder air moves in for the morning commute Thursday

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Mountain snow with travel impacts on Friday, scattered Valley rain showers

Periods of showers and mountain snow expected today into Saturday. Expect hazardous mountain travel Friday afternoon into mid-day Saturday. Slight chance for thunderstorms across portions of the Valley and Sierra foothills Friday afternoon. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures return early next week. Satellite imagery reveals clouds streaming into the region...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snow showers Tuesday afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19. A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow Update: Monday & Tuesday

We are still expecting significant travel impacts for both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the snow in the forecast. Hence, the ALERT DAY status is still in place. Expect anywhere between 3"-5" of snow for most of the area, with higher snowfall totals expected in southern Minnesota. Mix conditions will be prominent over northern Iowa early on, which will limit snowfall totals. However, that will also result in higher ice accumulation as a result of possible freezing rain and pave the way for more icy spots on roads. Roads will already be getting slick from slushy spots as cars are driving on the roads. Blowing snow will be out as winds continue to blow 15-20 MPH and gust 30 MPH. Combine this with the actual snowfall itself, and there are expected to be points where we see whiteout conditions. As such, you will need extra time heading to and from work both Monday and Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
ENVIRONMENT

