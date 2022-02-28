ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A French March in New York

By David Hudson
criterion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the two awards ceremonies that took place over the weekend, only one offers a few hints as to who might be taking home gold when the Oscars are presented on March 27. As IndieWire’s Anne Thompson and the Los Angeles Times’ Glenn Whipp read the winners’ fortunes following Sunday night’s...

www.criterion.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
ELLE DECOR

Famed French Fabric Atelier Jouffre Opens a Dreamy, Drama-Laden New York Showroom

Above: The Jouffre showroom in Long Island City, Queens, designed by Garcé & Dimofski, showcases upholstery and contemporary design. Romain Jouffre, scion of the French upholstery firm Jouffre, knew exactly where to turn when he needed an eye-catching design for a New York City showroom. In Olivier Garcé and Clio Dimofski, the principals behind Lisbon-based Garcé & Dimofski, he found kindred spirits. Jouffre had already forged a friendship with Garcé when the latter worked with Pierre Yovanovitch. But it was when Garcé & Dimofski sent inspirational images of the late French artist Pierre Le-Tan’s illustrations of curtain-laden windows that the final concept for the Long Island City headquarters took shape.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: March 11-20

Can you believe it’s only the second week of March? Neither can I. If you too are looking for things to do that will allow you to disconnect for a bit without disassociating, then I hope you find this list helpful. Caifanes Tribute. The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

Tubi Announces Casting for Coming-of-Age Comedy ‘Crushed’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Tubi has announced the casting and director for “Crushed,” a coming-of-age comedy set to premiere this April on Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streaming service. “Crushed” follows Kate (Bebe Wood), a romantic high schooler who has a huge crush on classmate Jason (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). But, as she unsuccessfully tries to get together with Jason during their senior class trip, things spiral out of control. In addition to Wood and Chavez, “Crushed” also stars Brenna D’Amico (“Descendants: Wicked World”), Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan & Son”), Kylee Russell (“Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery”), Lisa Yamada (“All of Us Are Dead”),...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy