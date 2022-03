The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has announced its World Monuments Watch list, a selection of the most at-risk heritage sites across the globe. The list, which is released once every two years, identifies places that are under imminent threat, be it from economic challenges, climate change, conflict, or neglect. By shining a light on these precious buildings and sites, the nonprofit organization aims to amplify underrepresented heritage and to work with local communities to preserve them for generations to come.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO