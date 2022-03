Smart contract is termed as an agreement between the buyer and seller which consists of a set of *functions* and *data* Whenever a user requests a transaction, these functions and data get executed automatically. No third party is needed to mediate or verify the transaction. This makes for a more secure, trustworthy, and efficient system overall. Smart contract auditing is an essential step in ensuring that this new technology lives up to its potential and revolutionizes how business is conducted worldwide. It is essential that all parties involved can trust that the code will do what it's supposed to.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO