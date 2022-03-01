ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 Review – ‘Just Dunk Me’

By Liam Hoofe
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Hoofe reviews Killing Eve’s season 4 premiere…. When Eve and Villanelle stood back to back and walked away from one another at the end of the show’s third season, most fans let out a sigh. What had once been one of the sharpest and most addictive shows on television has...

www.flickeringmyth.com

goodhousekeeping.com

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh teases Eve and Villanelle's relationship in season 4

Killing Eve season 4 is almost upon us, and Eve Polastri herself Sandra Oh has a few teasers up her sleeve. The actress visited The One Show yesterday (February 22) alongside Carolyn Martens' Fiona Shaw, when the subject of Eve and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) inevitably cropped up. So, what's...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Killing Eve' Season 4: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Continue Enthrall as Cat-and-Mouse Chase Nears Epic Conclusion (Review)

When Killing Eve first premiered back in 2018, the BBC America series, based on Luke Jennings' Codename Villanelle novels, felt fresh in a crowded TV landscape. Offering an eye-popping tale about a cat-and-mouse chase between an MI5-turned-MI6 agent and an assassin, the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led series became an instant hit and one of the most buzzed-about shows of the year. Now, three seasons in, and with Season 4 set to premiere on BBC America on Sunday, Feb. 27, Killing Eve may have lost some of that momentum, but it's continuing to prove to be a force to be reckoned with.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Killing Eve's Season 4 Premiere Shows Promise of a Return to Form

Killing Eve very nearly lost its way last season when it kept Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) apart for almost every episode. Season one gifted us with a thrilling game of cat and mouse, season two saw an unexpected partnership form, and season three sent everyone on their own paths, digging deeper into backstories and personal drama. The series has struggled to hold onto the magic of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first season for some time now, but thanks to Oh and Comer’s performances, Killing Eve has remained watchable throughout. The fourth and final season picks up shortly after the events of the Season 3 finale that saw our leading ladies finally realize they may want the same things after all.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from anywhere

It’s been almost two years since the last season of Killing Eve and the show's name-sake Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) parted ways on London Bridge, promising never to see each other again. But just as a leopard can’t change its spots, the two women are drawn perilously back together in the show’s last ever season. Below we explain where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from anywhere.
TV SERIES
Jodie Comer
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Sandra Oh
Collider

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Showrunner Laura Neal on Changing Up Eve & Villanelle's Cat-and-Mouse Game and Finding the Right Series Ending

BBC America original series Killing Eve has revolved around its central pair of two women who begin as foes but then evolve into something much more twisty and complex: MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and skilled but psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Although Eve begins looking into Villanelle's killings with a professional interest, their relationship inevitably takes a more mutually obsessive turn, and the two seem to be destined for a final collision course that could be as explosive as it is long-awaited.
TV SERIES
#Killing Eve#Cat And Mouse#Television
Cosmopolitan

Killing Eve season 3 recap: What happened between Villanelle and Eve?

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is about the come to an end, as Killing Eve season four drops on the BBC. But before we find out how Villanelle and Eve's story concludes, let's recap what happened in season three, so you're in a good place to start the final episodes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Killing Eve

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down. Has that wacky international assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer) truly found religion? That’s just one of the bizarre twists in the colorful spy thriller as it returns from a nearly two-year hiatus to wrap up the story in a fourth and final season. (A second episode can be streamed on AMC+.) While Villanelle eagerly awaits baptism, as if that can wash away all her sins, lapsed MI6 spy Eve (Sandra Oh) isn’t buying it. Though their strange dance of mutual desire and fascination is far from over, Eve stays busy chasing The Twelve when she’s not shagging her hot partner (Robert Gilbert) in private security. For former spy boss Caroline (Fiona Shaw), her demotion to cultural attaché in Mallorca hasn’t dimmed her dreams of taking down The Twelve, either. Where will it end for these ladies of intrigue?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve season 4 shocks viewers with one particular scene

Killing Eve season 4 spoilers follow. Killing Eve returned on UK screens with the first episode of season 4 tonight (5 March), and viewers didn't take too well to a certain scene. The beginning of the end to the hit drama opened to shock from audiences when they watched a...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 On AMC+, The Final Season Of The Female-Centric Spy Thriller

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly four years since Killing Eve premiered and breathed fresh life into the spy thriller. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the delightful game of cat-and-mouse has raked in its fair share of acclaim and awards attention, and now, it’s back for one more ruthless romp. The fourth and final season of Killing Eve kicks off on BBC America today (and AMC tomorrow), as well on AMC+ with two back-to-back episodes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve star reveals horrific season 4 filming accident

Killing Eve season 4 was painful for Carolyn Martens actress Fiona Shaw – in more ways than one. With it being the dark thriller's final batch of episodes, saying goodbye to this world and her character must have been an emotional rollercoaster for Shaw, but a busted kneecap won't have helped matters.
CELEBRITIES

