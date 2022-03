Emilia Jones, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, is one of 2021’s biggest breakouts. She’s a 19-year-old Brit who has been acting professionally since she was just eight, but who took things to a whole different level over the past year or so with her portrayal of Ruby Rossi, a hearing child of deaf adults who is torn between remaining at home to help her family and leaving to pursue her dreams, in Sian Heder‘s CODA, which opened the 2021 Sundance Film Festival; was awarded Sundance’s U.S. Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Dramatic Audience Award,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO