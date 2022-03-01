ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan Micra gets new £18k Kiiro special edition

By James Fossdyke
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nissan Micra compact hatchback has received a new Kiiro special edition that comes in at just over £18,000. The new model comes after the successful introduction of the Juke Kiiro, which was revealed to coincide with the Batman film, but just 250 examples of the special edition will be available...

