ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Paying The Price

By facebook.com/valleybusinessreport
valleybusinessreport.com
 7 days ago

Is quality more important than quality? How do we value price and time?. A multitude of equations factor into our reason for products and services we buy and sell. We consider quality, convenience, availability, needs met and more. Is it a want or a need? Decisions, decisions. Consider the...

valleybusinessreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 WPDH

‘Pain At The Pump:’ New York May Soon Pay Record Prices For Gas

Some parts of the nation are already paying record prices for gas and officials say to "brace for more pain at the pump." Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased three cents to $3.56. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 bbl to 246.5 million bbl last week.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Inflation nation: These states are paying the highest prices

President Biden, in his first State of the Union, addressed the elephant in the room: fixing inflation via more government spending. "I have a better plan to fight inflation, lower your costs, not your wages, make more cars and semiconductors in America, more infrastructure and innovation in Americab…," he said, alluding to his Build Back Better plan, which calls for at least $2 trillion in spending.
BUSINESS
10NEWS

Florida gas prices: How much more you could be paying at the pump

TAMPA, Fla. — With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which the White House has begun to call an "invasion," many here in the U.S. are wondering what that could mean for already skyrocketing gas prices. Oil prices surged nearly 5% after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
landline.media

Protest peacefully but still pay a professional price

The professional price of protesting peacefully, from legal implications to insurance ones. Also, FAQs about the VIUS. Plus, could Canada end up selling some of the Freedom Convoy trucks it towed? And how the situation in Ukraine could end up affecting you at the pump. Spot market rates on the...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Adidas, Calvin Klein Owner Suspend Russian Retail

Click here to read the full article. Roughly 280 global brands including McDonald’s have now curtailed operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRisky Russia: Levi's Pulls Back as Uniqlo Owner Doubles DownUkraine-Russia War Triggers Commodity Price Spike. What About Cotton?Study Debunks Sustainable Fashion MythBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coca-Cola suspending business in Russia

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola announced Tuesday that it is suspending business in Russia. The Atlanta-based company had faced backlash for not pulling out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable...
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Warren Buffett’s Major Money Warning If America Does Go Into ‘Very Major War’

As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more folks are beginning to wonder how all the different variables involved will begin to affect things all around the world. One aspect is inflation, gas prices, among other things, but what about money in the grand scheme of things? Well, billionaire Warren Buffett spoke about this very subject back in 2014. Indeed, Warren Buffett had a major money warning if America does go into a “very major war”.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy