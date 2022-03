By the time Kohl Franklin stepped onto the mound Saturday on a back field at the Chicago Cubs complex, all eyes were on the 22-year-old right-hander. A large crowd of players, coaches and front-office personnel congregated along the fence behind home plate to watch Franklin throw the last live batting practice of the day. For Franklin, a 2018 sixth-round pick, it was more than a routine BP session — he has not pitched in a game since August 2019.

