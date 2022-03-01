ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting Premature Birth With Epigenetic Biomarkers

By Washington State University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA signature found in the cheek cells of mothers and fathers of preterm infants may help develop a test to determine whether a pregnancy may end too early. Such a test could help prevent premature births and the many resulting health impacts on infants by alerting medical providers to the need...

Gwinnett Daily Post

Dementia linked to premature menopause for women, study says

Entering menopause before age 40 is linked to a 35% higher risk of developing dementia later in life, a preliminary study finds. Premature menopause, as it is called, occurs when a woman's ovaries stop creating hormones and the menstrual cycle ends by age 40. That's about a dozen years earlier than the typical onset of menopause, which is age 52 in the United States, according to the US Department of Health and Human Service's Office on Women's Health.
MedicalXpress

Biomarker test predicts recurrence of HPV-driven oropharynx cancer after treatment

A large, multi-institutional study demonstrates that a blood test to detect circulating tumor DNA can accurately predict recurrence of HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer following treatment. Results also indicate that the biomarker test may detect recurrent disease earlier than imaging or other standard methods of post-treatment surveillance, allowing physicians to personalize treatment more quickly for patients whose cancer returns. Findings from the study will be presented today at the 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium.
Common Medications Are Affecting Our Immune Response to Infections Like COVID-19

Some common drugs can help and others hinder immune responses. The largest clinical review of immune responses to paracetamol, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and opioid analgesics, with a focus on infectious diseases, has provided insights into unintended impacts of these commonly used medicines. The findings highlight the potential for some of these medicines to join the fight against old and new infectious diseases.
IFLScience

Smoking Weed May Make You Age Faster, Epigenetic Study Reveals

Smoking cannabis may result in an acceleration of the biological aging process, according to a new study in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. After analyzing the epigenomes of 154 people in the US, the researchers found that by the time they hit 30, regular stoners tend to display patterns of genetic activation that are beyond their years.
Infected People Could Have Multiple COVID Variants Hidden in Different Parts of the Body

New research shows virus plays ultimate game of ‘hide and seek’ with immune system. People suffering from COVID-19 could have several different SARS-CoV-2 variants hidden away from the immune system in different parts of the body, finds new research published in Nature Communications by an international research team. The study’s authors say that this may make complete clearance of the virus from the body of an infected person, by their own antibodies, or by therapeutic antibody treatments, much more difficult.
Nature.com

Microbiome risk profiles as biomarkers for inflammatory and metabolic disorders

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The intestine harbours a complex array of microorganisms collectively known as the gut microbiota. The past two decades have witnessed increasing interest in studying the gut microbiota in health and disease, largely driven by rapid innovation in high-throughput multi-omics technologies. As a result, microbial dysbiosis has been linked to many human pathologies, including type 2 diabetes mellitus and inflammatory bowel disease. Integrated analyses of multi-omics data, including metagenomics and metabolomics along with measurements of host response and cataloguing of bacterial isolates, have identified many bacteria and bacterial products that are correlated with disease. Nevertheless, insight into the mechanisms through which microbes affect intestinal health requires going beyond correlation to causation. Current understanding of the contribution of the gut microbiota to disease causality remains limited, largely owing to the heterogeneity of microbial community structures, interindividual differences in disease evolution and incomplete understanding of the mechanisms that integrate microbiota-derived signals into host signalling pathways. In this Review, we provide a broad insight into the microbiome signatures linked to inflammatory and metabolic disorders, discuss outstanding challenges in this field and propose applications of multi-omics technologies that could lead to an improved mechanistic understanding of microorganism"“host interactions.
MedicalXpress

Osteomodulin is a novel biomarker of vascular calcification

In a new study conducted by researchers at the group Vascular Surgery, Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, osteomodulin was identified as a novel biomarker for vascular calcification. The results of the study were recently published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine. Researchers from the Vascular surgery group, Department...
Nature.com

Counteracting epigenetic mechanisms regulate the structural development of neuronal circuitry in human neurons

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are associated with defects in neuronal connectivity and are highly heritable. Genetic findings suggest that there is an overrepresentation of chromatin regulatory genes among the genes associated with ASD. ASH1 like histone lysine methyltransferase (ASH1L) was identified as a major risk factor for ASD. ASH1L methylates Histone H3 on Lysine 36, which is proposed to result primarily in transcriptional activation. However, how mutations in ASH1L lead to deficits in neuronal connectivity associated with ASD pathogenesis is not known. We report that ASH1L regulates neuronal morphogenesis by counteracting the catalytic activity of Polycomb Repressive complex 2 group (PRC2) in stem cell-derived human neurons. Depletion of ASH1L decreases neurite outgrowth and decreases expression of the gene encoding the neurotrophin receptor TrkB whose signaling pathway is linked to neuronal morphogenesis. The neuronal morphogenesis defect is overcome by inhibition of PRC2 activity, indicating that a balance between the Trithorax group protein ASH1L and PRC2 activity determines neuronal morphology. Thus, our work suggests that ASH1L may epigenetically regulate neuronal morphogenesis by modulating pathways like the BDNF-TrkB signaling pathway. Defects in neuronal morphogenesis could potentially impair the establishment of neuronal connections which could contribute to the neurodevelopmental pathogenesis associated with ASD in patients with ASH1L mutations.
Combination Treatment Is Effective for Treating Smokers Who Drink Alcohol Heavily

One in five people who smoke also drink heavily, but they show worse outcomes than non-heavy drinkers in quitting smoking and are often excluded from smoking cessation trials. Knowing how challenging it can be to quit smoking, Andrea King, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Chicago, wanted to find a treatment that could help smokers to quit, particularly those who would describe themselves as heavy drinkers.
MedicalXpress

Linking epigenetic biomarkers to gastrointestinal issues for kids with autism

As a clinician at the University of Missouri Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, David Beversdorf helps patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), many of whom may also be struggling with gastrointestinal or digestive issues, including constipation and diarrhea. These symptoms are experienced by children with ASD at a higher rate than their neurotypical peers, although some individuals might not respond favorably to traditional treatments, such as laxatives.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of a Potassium Deficiency?

Potassium deficiency (hypokalemia) occurs when your potassium levels are too low and can cause signs and symptoms such as:. Mild potassium deficiency may not cause any symptoms. Potassium deficiency is defined as a serum potassium level lower than 3.5 mmol/L. Why is potassium important for your body. Potassium is a...
Six Things To Know About the COVID Omicron Subvariant BA.2

CU Anschutz experts predict the BA.1 subvariant’s similarities downgrade its risks. As the nation moves into the least-infectious period since the start of the pandemic, with Colorado’s governor last week ushering the healthy and fully vaccinated back into a mask-less and more normal life, some experts warn against moving too fast.
