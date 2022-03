Looking for some family fun this winter? Playing in the Past: Games from History at the Berman Museum is the perfect afternoon activity for you! Games date back to before written history and have been an essential part of all cultures and human interaction. This month we feature games from the ancient Far East. Try your hand at both familiar and not-so-familiar games. You may even discover a new family favorite. All ages are welcome!

ANNISTON, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO