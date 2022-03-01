Interface: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 47 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $339.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.2 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

