Interface: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 47 cents per share.
The carpet tile company posted revenue of $339.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $55.2 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million.
