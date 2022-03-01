ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Cash-strapped Egypt hikes Suez Canal transit fees for ships

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3OoQ_0eSAx6Kj00
FILE - An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015. Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said.

The Suez Canal Authority said on its website the increases were “in line with the significant growth in global trade” and cited the canal’s “development and enhancement of the transit service.”

According to a statement, transit fees for liquefied petroleum gas, chemical tankers, and other liquid bulk tankers increased by 10%. Vessels carrying vehicles, natural gas and general cargo, as well as multi-purpose vessels, will see an increase of 7%, while a 5% increase will be imposed on oil and crude tankers and dry bulk vessels, it said.

The hikes could later be revised or called off, according to changes in global shipping, it added.

Canal authorities have been working to widen and deepen the waterway’s southern part, where a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the canal in March 2021.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipment. Some ships were forced to take the long alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs. Hundreds of other ships waited in place for the blockage to end.

About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas. For Egypt, the canal — which first opened in 1869 — is a source of both national pride and foreign currency.

Authorities said 20,649 vessels passed through the canal last year, a 10% increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020. The annual revenues of the canal reached $6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history.

Last month, 1,713 vessels passed through the waterway, bringing in $545 million in revenues, according to Adm. Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority. In February last year, 1,532 vessels passed through the canal, bringing in $474 million.

The shipping industry is still under pressure from the pandemic, and Russia’s war on Ukraine is likely to add to global economic concerns.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday it was increasing canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels, effective March 1. The decision was “in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships’ economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service”, according to a series of circulars by the canal authority.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Protesters urge closure of Panama Canal to Russian ships

A small group of protesters urged the Panamanian government Wednesday to close the Panama Canal to Russian ships as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. The move would be symbolic at best because very few Russian vessels actually use the waterway linking the Atlantic and Pacific. Under a 1977 treaty in which the US-built canal was handed over to local control, the waterway is supposed to remain neutral in the event of international conflict. A mixed group of about 50 Ukrainians and Russians opposed to the war demonstrated Wednesday near the canal. They signed a letter to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo seeking sanctions against Russia.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suez Canal#Ships#Shipping#Strapped#Ap#The Suez Canal Authority
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - NATO member Turkey changed its rhetoric to call Russia's assault on Ukraine a "war" on Sunday and pledged to implement parts of an international pact that would potentially limit the transit of Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. Kyiv had appealed to...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

789K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy