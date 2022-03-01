ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Detroit Lions Release 2022 Senior Bowl Edition of 'Inside the Den'

By John Maakaron
 5 days ago
The Detroit Lions video team released the first "Inside the Den" episode of 2022 on Monday evening.

In the latest edition, viewers are provided an opportunity to observe the highlights of the Lions' coaching staff working with college draft prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Running backs coach Duce Staley, who served as the American team's head coach, showed why he has the ability to captivate a room, when he addressed the group during a team meeting.

"It's awesome to be able to be the head coach for the week," Staley told reporters down in Mobile, Ala. "I'm very thankful. One thing last year that (Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) did a great job with me was just putting me in situations like this."

An interesting behind-the-scenes look at a meeting led by general manager Brad Holmes occurs at the 26-minute mark.

Fans will be quite curious and try to decipher which free agent, one which will turn the age of 29 when the season begins, Holmes and Co. were discussing during the meeting.

The end features footage of the Senior Bowl and a snippet of Campbell's interview with NFL Network that aired during the game.

Unfortunately, the National Team came out victorious, 20-10, over the American squad.

