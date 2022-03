Hakim Sulaimani is wearing a burgundy track jacket half-zipped over a crisp white shirt, with a black bag that reads "Degentrify your coffee" in bright orange letters slung across his shoulder. They say that some people wear their heart on their sleeve, but in Sulaimani's case, it's more of a mission statement. The soft-spoken 28-year-old is determined to build a completely new coffee economy for Yemen, some 7,000 miles away.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO