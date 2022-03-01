ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US dollar clings to gains

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar finished higher overnight, but only marginally so as the peak-Ukraine rally in equities caused the greenback to give back much of its intraday gains. The dollar index finished 0.21% higher at 96.75, before climbing another 0.12% to 96.86 in Asia today. Given the bargain hunter mentality...

Reuters

Euro extends recent fall, U.S. dollar gains ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The euro extended recent declines and hit its lowest since 2016 against sterling on Thursday as investors worried about the impact of rising oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the U.S. dollar index rose as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that he supports a 25-basis-point hike this month.
MARKETS
Reuters

Speculators cut net long US dollar bets in latest week

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar was $5.80 billion in the week ended Feb. 22, compared with a...
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors weigh targeted Russia sanctions

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canadian wholesale trade likely rises 3.9% in January * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1% * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday as preliminary domestic data showed wholesale trade rising in January and currency traders walked back some of the large moves seen the day before in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, and stocks globally rose as investors welcomed coordinated Western sanctions on Russia that targeted its banks but not did not block it from a global payments system and left its energy sector largely untouched. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, gave back some recent gains, with U.S. crude oil futures falling 1.1% to $91.76 a barrel. Investors doubt that the start of war in Ukraine will stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates next week for the first time since October 2018. Money markets expect the central bank to lift its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% at its policy announcement next Wednesday and six times in total this year to fight inflation. Canadian wholesale trade was up 3.9% in January from December, on higher sales in building material and supplies, along with machinery equipment and supplies, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The Canadian dollar gained 0.3% to 1.2775 per greenback, or 78.28 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2754 to 1.2820. On Thursday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level in more than two months at 1.2877. It was on track to decline 0.2% for the week. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate rose 2.2 basis points to 1.942% but holding below the three-year high notched last week at 1.995%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
#Us Dollar#Us Currency#Russia#Eur Usd#Gbp Usd#Usd Jpy#Aud Usd#Nzd Usd#Antipodeans#The Usd Cny#Asian
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY

