You can add Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the list of players who have been impressed by the play of now top-line winger Jake DeBrusk of late. DeBrusk, who has played on the Brad Marchand-Bergeron line each of the last two games, has extended his point streak with five points in the last four games. DeBrusk, after scoring twice in a win Thursday, assisted on a Marchand goal during Boston’s most recent victory Saturday — its fourth straight.

