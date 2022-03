Look forward to a new phone, a tablet, and possibly some new Macs, too. Last week, Apple announced its first launch event of the year — dubbed “Peek performance” taking place on March 8. However, it didn’t shed light on devices that could debut. That’s not to say we’re going in completely blind. Rumors are swirling that the company could announce new phones, tablets, and computers. But which could be on the tasting menu this time around? Let’s take a deeper look at what we might see at the first Apple event of 2022.

