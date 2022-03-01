ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jaquez's career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYsUo_0eSArtqT00

SEATTLE (AP) — If this is the kind of production UCLA is going to get from Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins are going to be very dangerous this March.

Jaquez scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66 on Monday night.

Jaquez was nearly unstoppable on the interior in the second half, scoring 17 points after halftime and hitting 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State.

“I got to 30 points. It’s pretty cool. But I mean, we've got a long road ahead,” Jaquez said. “I’m just trying to help the team win and it’s cool to get to 30, but it’s not really anything crazy.”

Jaquez has been slowed this season by injuries to both ankles, but seems to be regaining strength and finding the form he had earlier in the year. Jaquez has scored in double figures and played at least 26 minutes in each of the last four games.

“We were able to get Jaime the ball down low in the second half and that changed the game for us," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. "Him getting back healthy and me trying to get him back in an offensive rhythm, it takes us to another level.”

Jules Bernard added 12 points and the Bruins (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in six games heading into their regular-season finale against rival USC on Saturday.

UCLA leading scorer Johnny Juzang missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Juzang was injured in last Thursday’s loss at Oregon when he was limited to just 11 minutes and finished with a season-low seven points.

UCLA led by as many as 22 points, and the win ensured the Bruins will be no worse than the No. 3 seed for the Pac-12 tournament next week in Las Vegas.

“I fully expected us to have to win a very close game,” Cronin said. “So the fact that we were able to get up 20 and get the subs in was a testament to our defense.”

Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington (14-14, 9-9) with 20 points, and was limited to 9-for-20 shooting. Jamal Bey added 14 points and Langston Wilson scored 11, including a pair of late 3s that trimmed the final margin.

The matchup, originally scheduled for early December, was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Huskies' program.

“I felt the second half was we just couldn’t stop them, and then we had some shots that we got to be able to knock down to keep it closer, keep the crowd involved,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Washington led 29-25 at halftime despite getting just six points from Brown, who was held scoreless for the first 17 minutes. It was the seventh time this season UCLA trailed at halftime, and the Bruins were 1-5 in the previous six games.

But UCLA started the second half with a flurry, led by Jaquez. The Bruins scored the first nine points and began the half on a 20-4 run and took a 45-33 lead on Tyger Campbell’s floater. Campbell had missed his first eight shots before hitting with just over 12 minutes remaining.

UCLA shot nearly 60% in the second half.

“They tried to get the ball in the paint, put them in situations," Hopkins said. "They were really physical, did a good job executing and it seemed like they were getting a layup, an and-one, or going to the foul line and we couldn't stop it.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins finished the regular season 7-4 in road games. ... Jaquez became the 59th player in school history to score at least 1,000 points in a career. ... UCLA’s only previous win this season when trailing at halftime came at Utah in January.

Washington: G Daejon Davis appeared to reinjure his right shoulder late in the first half on a drive to the basket. Davis was injured in early February at Stanford and missed five games. He returned in last Saturday’s win over Washington State.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts crosstown rival No. 16 USC on Saturday.

Washington: Hosts Oregon on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
CalSportsReport

Media Get It Right: Cal's Jayda Curry on Their All-Pac-12 Team

The media had a different opinion of Jayda Curry's status in Pac-12 women's basketball than the coaches did. The coaches' all-Pac-12 team released Tuesday did not include Curry as one of the 15 players on the all-conference team. She became the first player in history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and not be named to the first-team all-conference squad. Curry was not the freshman of the year in the coaches vote either.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KREM

Spokane-native Lexie Hull, Cougar women honored with Pac-12 awards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several basketball players with ties to the Inland Northwest have been honored with 2021-2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball awards. The winners were announced Tuesday morning. Lexie Hull. Spokane native Lexie Hull was named All-Pac-12 and named to the All-Defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley,...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Pac 12#Usc
247Sports

Pac-12 tourney will test Ducks' chops before biggest test in March

A few wins in Las Vegas this week would seemingly solidify this year's women's basketball team as one of 16 teams allowed to host NCAA Tournament games. Given the up-and-down nature of the year, that would be quite the accomplishment, and because of the same fact, it's no sure thing that's how this week's Pac-12 Tournament action will play out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
950
Followers
3K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy