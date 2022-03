Winter of 2021 was a huge year for the gaming industry, as many anticipated titles finally saw their release in that year. One of the most anticipated releases was Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion: Endwalker. The expansion put an end to Final Fantasy XIV’s main story that had been running since 2013, and it had been met with a majority of positive reviews since its release. Endwalker introduced many new elements to the base game of Final Fantasy XIV, including two new playable jobs: the reaper and the sage. Additionally, many new zones were added to explore, and along with them came new dungeons, trials, and raids to run through.

