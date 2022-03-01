ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

March 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold Launching Today

By Ash Bates
culturedvultures.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Xbox players, the 1st of every month is a chance to sample some new games thanks to the Xbox Live Games With Gold program, which offers four games (two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games via backwards compatibility). March 2022 is no exception, with four new games to enjoy....

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Xbox One#Xbox 360#Video Game#Street Power Soccer#Spongebob#Plankton
Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
KXAN

Amazon may restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret it’s hard to get your hands on electronics right now. Gaming consoles are remarkably rare due to both huge demand and massive manufacturing and supply chain difficulties. Nonetheless, rumor has it an Amazon restock could be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
NME

‘Shredders’ launches this month on PC and Xbox Series X|S

Shredders, the snowboarding game from studios I-Illusions and Let It Roll, is launching on PC and Xbox Series X|S on March 17. Yesterday (March 2), publisher FoamPunch announced the release date with a brand new Shredders trailer while reaffirming that it will also be releasing day one on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Everything leaving Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is an incredibly cost-effective way to play loads of games on your Xbox console without spending a fortune.The service starts at just £7.99 a month, and for that you get access to a well-stocked catalogue of great games, ready to play over your console’s internet connection. No need to buy each game and boot it up from the disc.But good things don’t last forever, and each month sees Microsoft have a bit of a clear-out. As new titles land on Xbox Game Pass, others are removed. Thankfully, Microsoft gives gamers a couple of weeks’ notice before...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Back 4 Blood DLC Announced

Back 4 Blood creators Turtle Rock Studios announced this week the game's first DLC, an expansion called "Tunnels of Terror." It's a DLC that'll feature additional Ridden and Cleaner characters for the community to play as and will also introduce a new "Ridden Hives" feature which consists of new enemies and tons of loot to be had. The DLC itself will release on April 12th and will be included in some editions of the game while also being offered as a standalone purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports may get more sports after launch

Two more sports could be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports, a recent datamine has suggested. Nintendo Switch Sports was announced at a Nintendo Direct in February, with Nintendo revealing that the successor to Wii Sports would include sports like tennis, bowling, volleyball, and more. But a datamine suggests that at least two more sports could be added after the game's launch on April 29.
TENNIS
TechRadar

The best Resident Evil games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Resident Evil 7, and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, Capcom has announced. All three Resident Evil titles will be tweaked to take advantage of the consoles’ next-gen hardware and will feature ray tracing, higher framerates, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions of the games will also take advantage of the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s visual novel prologue is out today on PS4 and PS5

With Tango Gameworks set to release the first-person supernatural action game Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25, the developer has also released a free visual novel adventure for PS4 and PS5 to prepare fans before they plunge into the depths of a specter-riddled metropolis. Set six months before the events of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed, including Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. Microsoft has released a new blog post detailing all the games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get their hands on soon. Available today...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange developer plans to release six games by end of 2025

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed ambitious plans to release several games across the next few years - though it hasn’t said what any of them are. The Parisian company, which recently opened a subsidiary studio in Montreal, has six in-house projects on the go. They’re all expected to launch between 2022 and 2025. Announcing the news in a business review, Dontnod emphasised a commitment to its two great successes: Life is Strange and Vampyr.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game and more

Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Microsoft, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.Since the launch of hits like Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the Xbox series X has become an enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting-edge games console. The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be...
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

Top 10 smartphone games to play now: Beatstar, Monument Valley 2, Tetris

Smartphones changed the gaming industry. While handheld consoles have been around for decades, mobile gaming grew thanks to the popularity of smartphones. If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen posts consisting of colored boxes and nothing else. What is that? It’s Wordle, the daily word game taking over the world. While Wordle is one of the best free games out there, it seems to have some ulterior motives. Tap or click here for our report.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy