ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man kills four, including his three children, at California church, authorities say

By Julia Jacobo and Marilyn Heck, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnGGj_0eSAoZvK00
kali9/Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were killed, including three children, after a gunman opened fire at a church in Sacramento, California.

The shooting took place at The Church in Sacramento in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, where the suspect opened fire in the main sanctuary area on Monday just after 5 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassmann told reporters during a news conference.

Three of the victims were the children of the suspected gunman, Grassmann said. The fourth victim was supervising a court-ordered visit between the man and his children.

All of the victims were dead when first responders arrived. The suspect died by suicide, Grassmann said.

The church's pastor called 911 around 5:07 p.m. after he heard the gunshots, ABC Sacramento affiliate KXTV reported.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of an adult male, along with his three daughters aged 9, 10 and 13, inside the sanctuary.

The mother had a restraining order against the children's father. She was not in the building at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have labeled the shooting as a domestic violence incident, Grassmann said.

The sheriff's office asked residents to stay away from the area near the church due to a large police presence.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Wyda Way to call 911 to provide a witness account.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

6 teens charged in deadly shooting outside Iowa high school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have arrested six teenagers in a drive-by shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead and injured two other teenagers outside a Des Moines high school, according to police. Police responded to the shooting outside East High School on Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found three...
DES MOINES, IA
WSB Radio

6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Authorities arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, in a shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls, Des Moines police said Tuesday. The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Mexico finds 11 bodies in clandestine pits near US border

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say volunteer searchers have found 11 bodies in clandestine burial pits just a few miles from the U.S. border. The government of Sonora state said late Monday the bodies included nine men and two women. Investigators used backhoes Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Riot police fire gas, block Women's Day march in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Riot police set up barricades and fired pepper gas to block demonstrators from joining an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Tuesday. At least 38 women were detained, media reports said. As in previous years, authorities declared the city’s main square,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Domestic Violence#911#Police#The Church#Sgt#Abc Sacramento#Kxtv#Abc Audio
WSB Radio

1 climber dead, 1 critically injured after 200-foot fall from Oregon’s Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — One climber died and another suffered critical injuries after a 200-foot fall from Oregon’s Mount Hood early Sunday evening. Rescue crews, comprised of nearly three dozen people from nine all-volunteer search-and-rescue teams, spent more than 24 hours trying to reach the climbers, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Oregonian on Monday.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
57K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy