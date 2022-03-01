Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ question the motives of a Silicon Valley startup

Travis Kalanick is not Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, and that’s confirmed by the fact that the average American likely doesn’t know his name. Nonetheless, the co-founder and former CEO of Uber certainly fancied himself as a similar paradigm-shifting “disruptor,” and his desire to transform the world—and make himself a veritable “God”—is the subject of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, an eight-part Showtime drama (Feb. 27) about Kalanick’s efforts to launch and grow the ride-sharing service, and his eventual downfall due to a litany of sexual harassment complaints, and accusations that he ignored them while fostering a corporate culture of bro-ish sexism and ruthlessness. Adapted from New York Times journalist Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, it’s a damning indictment of Silicon Valley douchebaggery—even though it also feels straightforward and familiar.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO