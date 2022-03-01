ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ question the motives of a Silicon Valley startup

By KATE FELDMAN
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

For Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the mystery of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick wasn’t about how he lost the reins of the ride-share company. It was about why he put the pedal to the metal at all. “Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber,” which premiered Sunday on Showtime and is based...

inForney.com

The Uber-Complex Battle Behind Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’

Uber has made a remarkably speedy rise from a simple transportation company to a worldwide courier that delivers your food and freight, and rents out cycles and scooters. But it’s the corporate speed bumps and potholes the company dealt with that are the fuel for Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Season 1 of the anthology series, premiering February 27, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, former CEO of the ride-hailing giant, alongside Kyle Chandler as Kalanick’s onetime ally Bill Gurley.
The Verge

Super Pumped is a bumpy Uber ride that gets lost on its way to being interesting

Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is just one of the many dramatizations of major Silicon Valley downfalls that have made headlines in recent years. But unlike Hulu’s adaptation of The Dropout or Apple’s forthcoming WeWork series, which both focus on the creators of services that have largely fallen out of the public’s favor, Super Pumped revolves around a product many people watching the series still use despite the high-profile scandals associated with it.
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
Daily Beast

In ‘Super Pumped,’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is the Tech Douchebro of Your Nightmares

Travis Kalanick is not Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, and that’s confirmed by the fact that the average American likely doesn’t know his name. Nonetheless, the co-founder and former CEO of Uber certainly fancied himself as a similar paradigm-shifting “disruptor,” and his desire to transform the world—and make himself a veritable “God”—is the subject of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, an eight-part Showtime drama (Feb. 27) about Kalanick’s efforts to launch and grow the ride-sharing service, and his eventual downfall due to a litany of sexual harassment complaints, and accusations that he ignored them while fostering a corporate culture of bro-ish sexism and ruthlessness. Adapted from New York Times journalist Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, it’s a damning indictment of Silicon Valley douchebaggery—even though it also feels straightforward and familiar.
TechRadar

How to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber online from anywhere

Staring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role, this five-episode Showtime drama, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber charts the rise and fall of Uber’s co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick. Read on to find out how to watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and stream this highly-anticipated show online from anywhere.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ is the tech bro of anthology series

It should be clear that a film or TV series needn’t focus on a person with redeeming social qualities, especially in this late stage of antihero programming. After all, Tony Soprano never won any citizenship awards. But if you don’t have any heft, or at least a touch of critical distance in the story, you run the risk of it taking on the personality of your subject. That can be a problem, especially if the show’s focal point is a shallow, ostentatious lout.
SFGate

‘Super Pumped’ Tells the Story of Uber, Minus the Horsepower: TV Review

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” Showtime’s limited series about Travis Kalanick’s period as CEO of the rideshare company, runs on a simple either-or proposition. Kalanick focused all of his energies on the success of the corporation he ran, at the expense of his employees’ well-being and physical safety, as well as of ethics, labor practices and the law. This made him either a terrible boss or — as he sees it — the optimal one.
Glamour

Super Pumped: A Battle for Uber: Everything We Know About Showtime’s New Tech Series

Showtime is expanding its entertainment portfolio with Super Pumped: A Battle for Uber, an adaption of tech reporter and author Mike Issac’s book based on the rise and fall of Uber CEO and cofounder Travis Kalanick. Starring Joseph Gordon Levitt as the infamous tech bro, the impressive cast and crew also features award-winning talent in the likes of Uma Thurman, Hank Azaria, Elizabeth Shue, and Quentin Tarantino in a narrator role.
Primetimer

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

The reason Super Pumped has its title is because the phrase is one of Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick's 14 core values. So the phrase won't have a connection to Season 2, which will focus on Facebook. “I think when we first pitched this idea to Showtime, we said, ‘We want to do an anthology series. Super Pumped is the first season, we’ll probably just change the sentence after Super Pumped in each subsequent season,'” co-creator Brian Koppelman said at the TV press tour. “We might have been wrong to, but that’s just the way we approached it.”
Henry County Daily Herald

'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' takes another ride through the world of tech titans

A cross between "The Social Network" and "Billions," "Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber" hails from the producers of the latter, drawing extra zest from all the tech CEOs represented in this fun, fact-based tale of greed, high-stakes corporate chess and frat-boy excess. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler anchoring the cast, it's well worth hopping aboard.
WNYC

Hasan Minhaj's 'The King's Jester,' Art Show from Suchitra Mattai, 2022 Debuts: 'The Violin Conspiracy,' Joseph Gordon-Levitt on 'Super Pumped,' The Uber Story

For the past couple of months, comedian and host Hasan Minhaj has been on the road, performing his live comedy show, "The King's Jester," on tour around the United States. This is his first one-man show after his Peabody award-winning show, "Homecoming King." From February 25 to 27, Minhaj will be in New York at Radio City Music Hall for five performances, and he joins us to talk about the show as well as other projects he's got going on.
TheWrap

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ Producers Will ‘Probably’ Keep the ‘Super Pumped’ Title for Future Seasons

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” is the first season of a Showtime anthology series from the “Billions” team of Brian Koppelman, Beth Schacter and David Levien. As you can probably figure out from the subtitle, Season 1 follows the story of ride-share company Uber and its co-founder/former CEO Travis Kalanick (played on the show by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). And if you haven’t read Mike Isaac’s book, also titled “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” about the entire ordeal, you probably have no idea what that first part means. We’re here to help.
Primetimer

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Presents TV's Latest Bad Tech Bro

We live in an age of cretins. Cretins in politics who have devolved beyond shame. Cretins in business who rake in billions from a pandemic. Cretins who crashed the housing market and the banks with impunity. Cretins on airplanes being belligerent, and in school board meetings threatening violence, and at the Olympics coaching teenagers to cheat. Popular culture's attempts to reckon with this age of shameless villainy have felt a bit scattershot, which is only appropriate since we haven't figured out what to do with these people in real life either. Sharply written satires have skewered politics (Veep) and the wealthy (Succession), while head-on parody of current events on shows like Saturday Night Live has often felt frustratingly limp. We've taken to re-litigating the '90s in shows like Pam & Tommy and the Britney docs in order to feel some sense of control or rubbernecking at things like the Fyre Festival for the balm of schadenfreude. We live in a moment obsessed with grifters like Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes, fascinated that these people could fool so many for so long.
